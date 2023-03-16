Jo Ellen Hall Fagg Gunter w-pic

Jo Ellen Hall Fagg Gunter, age 83, passed away on March 9, 2023 at Heritage Pointe Assisted Living in Cookeville, Tennessee.
Jo Ellen was born on June 13, 1939 to the late James Howard and Nina Stringer Hall in Franklin.
Funeral services were held Saturday, March 11 at Crafton Funeral Home with interment in Greenlawn Cemetery in Franklin.
Jo Ellen’s greatest joy was loving and taking care of her family and others, especially taking care of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had a way of making everyone feel special and important.
Jo Ellen worked as an administrative assistant beginning with Monument Record Corporation in Nashville and ending with her retirement from the Tennessee Department of Higher Education.
When she moved to Cookeville in 1972 she had the opportunity to achieve a dream of going to college, obtaining undergraduate and graduate degrees in English. She loved to learn and travel and was an excellent seamstress.
Jo Ellen is survived by her daughter, Sandy (Jeff) Dunn, and son, Philip (Tabitha) Fagg; grandchildren, Jared (Lindsey) Dunn, Brooke (Ethan) Breeding, and Chandler (Megan) Fagg; and great-grandchildren, Maci, Annabelle, and Jude Dunn and Kaitiebeth Bartlett, Joel, Beau and Levi Breeding, all of Cookeviile, Tennessee. Survivors also include brothers, Jim Hall of Wentzville, Missouri, Bob (Olivia) Hall, Jon (Debbie) Hall of Franklin; and sister, Dianne (David) Cobb of Frankfort. She was Aunt Jo to many special nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers of Heritage Pointe and Gentiva Hospice for their sweet care for Jo Ellen.