Heather Ann Atkerson Ennis, 46, of Woodburn, died Monday August 22, 2022 at The Medical Center of Bowling Green.
Funeral services were held Friday, August 26 at Woodburn Baptist Church in Woodburn.
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Crafton Funeral Home.
A native of Warren County, she was the daughter of Norman and Darleen Atkerson that survive of Woodburn. Other survivors include: daughter, Elise Ann Ennis; sister, Arika Lindsey; and a niece, Alexis Lindsey.
