Keith “Papa” Wagner, age 79 of Franklin, died Thursday, July 1, 2021 at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville.
There will be a memorial service held at a later date.
A native of Dayton, Ohio, he was the son of the late Cabble Chester and Daisy Thacker Chester.
He came to Kentucky with Brown Printing in 1978 and remained with the company until his retirement. He was known at his work as “Big Wags”.
He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Marjorie Kinsey Wagner of Franklin; children, David Wagner (Kristi) of Huntsville, Alabama, Melinda Dyer (Allen) of Portland, Tennessee and Doug (Buddy) Wagner (Stephanie) of Portland; grandchildren, Keith Barnes, David Wagner (Emily), Luke Tibbs (Amanda Sturgill), Mary Kate Boykin (Jason), Emily Phillips (Joseph) and Callie Briggs (Thomas); step grandchildren, Leah Dyer and Rachel Dyer; great grandchildren, Maxwell Boykin, Alice Phillips, Jackson Boykin, Millie Phillips and Carlie Briggs; step great grandchildren, Emmaline Briggs, Isaiah Briggs, Brennan Sturgill and Amaya Sturgill.
