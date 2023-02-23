Mary Russell Cummings w-pic

Mary Russell Cummings, age 96, of Franklin, passed away at her residence at 6:29 a.m. on Thursday, February 16, 2023.
Funeral services were held Monday, February 20 at Sulphur Spring Baptist Church in Simpson County with interment in Sulphur Spring Cemetery.
Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory was in charge of the arrangements.
Mary was born on November 16, 1926 in Schochoh to the late Russell Smith and the late Vertrice (Davenport) Smith. She is also preceded in death by three sisters, Dawn Jepson, Sue Biggs, and Sally Carter; and her husband, Notley Cummings.
She is survived by one daughter; Olivia Kahl (Terry) of Franklin; two grandchildren, Michelle Allen (Chris) of Franklin and Crystal Cummings of Franklin; four great grandchildren, Quinton Powell (Erica), Tylar Allen, Victoria Aliamani (George) and Jonathan Poole (Brittany); six great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Ann Burchett of Adairville; and many dear nieces and nephews.
Mary was a member of Sulphur Spring Baptist Church, the KYBPW Club, city council, hospital board, Housing Authority Board, Electric Plant Board, the fair board, Habitat for Humanity Board, Franklin-Simpson Band Booster, Democratic Women’s Club and the Insurance Association in Bowling Green. She was a greeter at Walmart Su%er in Franklin for 18 years.
Mrs. Mary loved to be around people, spend time with family and loved her UK sports.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Franklin KYBPW Club, P.O. Box 155 Franklin, Kentucky 42134. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.
