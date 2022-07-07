Bruce D. Simmons, Jr., age 59, of Franklin, died Thursday, June 30, 2022 at Hospice House in Bowling Green.
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Crafton Funeral Home where services were held Sunday, July 3. Burial was in Sulphur Spring Cemetery.
A native of Simpson County he was the son of the late Bruce D. Simmons, Sr. and JoAnn Russell Simmons who resides in Franklin.
He was an employee of Bando USA Inc. where he was a mechanical and electrical engineer. Bruce was a Kentucky Colonel and started the Simpson County Amateur Radio Club in Simpson County. His hobbies included woodworking and gun collecting.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Amanda Hudson Simmons of Franklin; his son, Shadwick Simmons (Meagan) of Alvaton; sister, Deborah McGregor (Wayne) of Danville, Virginia; grandchildren, Emerson, Mackenzie and Grant Simmons.
