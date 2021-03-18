Bobbie Jean Nutter died peacefully on the morning of March 8, 2021 at her home in Bowling Green, after a two-year battle with cancer.
Jean was born April 21, 1933 in Franklin, the daughter of the late Melvin and Violet Atwood and wife of the late Col. Raymond T. Nutter.
She is survived by her children, Michael R Nutter (Billie Jo) and Gina N McIntosh, brother Guy Atwood of Chattanooga, Tennessee and was preceded in death by her loving sister, Judy Cline of Bowling Green.
Jean is also survived by nieces and nephews, Johnna and Steve Cline, Nancy Crafton, Tammy Atwood, Cousin Mark Nutter and numerous other loving relatives and friends.
Jean married Ray in 1952 after meeting at Western Kentucky University and graduating from Bowling Green Business University (BU). They were married for 54 years before Ray’s passing in 2006. As a United States Army family, they lived in Germany and several Army bases and towns throughout the United States with Jean parenting the kids alone during Ray’s tours in Vietnam and Korea. Being a military wife, Jean loved her family and country deeply.
After 26 years of military life, Jean and her family moved to Bowling Green. She loved the peacefulness and comfort of the beauty and nature surrounding her home. She was also a passionate and competitive tennis player who could very often be found at Tennistown Bowling Green playing and competing with her partner and loving friend, Vivian Schlinke. Many true and lasting friendships were made at Tennistown.
Jean was also a devoted fan of Hilltopper sports and served as a member of the Western Kentucky University National Board of Directors.
Jean’s life was grounded by family; she was the most loving mother and wife that a family could ask for. She never met a stranger. She showed her love of family and friends with affection and attention to all.
Jean will be buried, at a later date, with her husband in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia.
J.C. Kirby Funeral Home on Lovers Lane in Bowling Green is in charge of the arrangements.
Special thanks to Hospice of Southern Kentucky, Timesavers Kentucky, LLC and Bridgepointe at Village Manor. Their staff, nurses, CNA’s, and care givers brought immeasurable peace and comfort to Jean and her family.
Expressions of Sympathy may be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky, Inc. and/or Aviation Heritage Park, LLC, in Bowling Green.