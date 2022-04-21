Larry Dean Jones, age 75, of Franklin, died Saturday, April 16, 2022 at his residence.
Funeral services were held Monday, April 18 at Crafton Funeral Home with burial in Restlawn Memorial Gardens. Military honors were conducted by the Simpson County Honor Guard.
A native of Simpson County, he was the son of the late C.W. Jones and Gladys Rogers Jones.
He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1966 until 1969 during the Vietnam War. Larry was a farmer that loved working outside. He loved fishing with his boys but most of all he loved his family and spending time with them.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Wilbert Jones and a sister, Shirley Jones.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Beverly Ann Konow Jones; his children, Bryan Jones (Betsey), Allen Jones (Kerri), P.J. Jones (Carie); one brother, Gary Jones; 10 grandchildren along with several nieces and nephews.
