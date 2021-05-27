Mary Lottie Eden Wims, age 79, of Franklin, died Sunday May 16, 2021 at her residence.
Funeral services were Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 3 p.m. with burial to following at Greenlawn Cemetery.
A native of Simpson County, she was the daughter of the late Wheeler Wilson Eden and Bertie Frances Dowell Eden. Mary was a member of Blackjack Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Doug Wims; a sister, Gerry Groves; a brother, Earl Eden; and a grandson, Brian McCreary.
Survivors include her children, Trina Cummings (Douglas) of Bowling Green, Dale McCreary (Lisa) of Franklin and Cristy Soyars (Terry) of Franklin; four grandchildren, Russell and Asa Cummings, Brandon McCreary and Zane Soyars; and nieces and nephews, Cheryl Goodlad, Charise Grant, and Martin Groves.
