Rachael Barrow, age 41, of Franklin, died Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at her residence.
There will be a private graveside service. Ms. Barrow’s wishes were to be cremated.
Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
Updated: March 18, 2021 @ 5:38 am
