Thomas Clinton “T.C.” Willis, age 93, of Franklin, passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green.
Funeral services will be held Friday, February 11, at First Baptist Church in Franklin. Burial was in Greenlawn Cemetery with military rights given by the Simpson County Honor Guard.
T.C. was born on March 9, 1928 in Ferguson, Kentucky to the late Claude “Boss” Willis and the late Vara (Atwood) Willis. He is also preceded in death by a sister, Floy Groves.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mary Denton (Grainger) Willis; three children, Van Thomas Willis (Kathy) of New Albany, Indiana, Clint Grainger Willis (Amy) of Franklin and Mina F. Willis of White House, Tennessee; six grandchildren, Sam Willis, Jessica Ellzey (Antonio), Adaline Willis, Mary Grace Willis, Miranda Bain (Nathan) and Zachary Willis; three nieces, Beth Dunn, Marla Link and Fran Meador; and one nephew, Ron Dunn.
T.C. was a faithful member of First Baptist Church, Franklin. He was a veteran of the United States Army. T.C earned a Bachelor’s Degree in 1951 from the University of Kentucky in Pharmacy. He owned and operated Shugart & Willis Drug Store before retirement.
T.C. was a member of the Franklin Lions Club for over 40 years, the Coffee Club, the Good Samaritan Board and the Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning Board.
T.C. loved spending time with his grandchildren and was looking forward to his first great-grandchild. He was a story-teller, known for his sense of humor and the mischievous twinkle in his eyes. He loved golfing, fishing, playing rook and dominos, hunting when he was younger, and eating good food, especially his wife’s cooking.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to First Baptist Church Building and Roof Fund, 303 East Cedar St., Franklin, Kentucky 42134. Envelopes are provided at the funeral home and church.
