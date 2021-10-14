Bobby G. Finn, age 75, of Franklin, died Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Greenview Hospital in Bowling Green.
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Crafton Funeral Home where joint services for him and his wife Nancy were held Thursday, October 7 with burial in Greenlawn Cemetery. Military honors were conducted by the Simpson County Honor Guard.
A native of Simpson County, he was the son of the late James Finn and Mary Boren Finn. He was preceded in death by a brother, Gary Finn.
He was a long time employee of the Kendall Company.
Survivors include two daughters, Jenny Finn of Franklin and Holly Finn of Bowling Green; great nieces and nephews, Adyson, Bennett, Daniel and Kenzie.
