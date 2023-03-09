Robert Curtis Gomer w-pic

Robert Curtis Gomer, age 94, of Franklin, passed away Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 5:48 a.m. at The Medical Center at Franklin.
Funeral services were held Sunday, March 5 at Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory with interment in Greenlawn Cemetery in Franklin with military honors by the Simpson County Honor Guard.
Robert was born January 21, 1929 in Simpson County to the late Robert Ewell Gomer and the late Mary Holland Gomer. He was preceded in death by a brother, Glenn Holland Gomer.
He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Hallie Stone Gomer; four children, Robert David Gomer (Karen) of Hendersonville, Tennessee, Larry Stone Gomer (Mary Ann) of Franklin, Sharon Gomer Yancey of Gallatin, Tennessee, Donna Gomer of Franklin; six grandchildren, Lauri Gomer, Lelsie Gomer McCarley (Billy), Robert Alexander Gomer, Alyson Gomer Martin (Zack), Havilah Yancey, Hana Yancey; two great grandchildren, William Stephen “Will” McCarley, III, John Robert McCarley; a brother, Jimmy Ross Gomer (Malinda) of Franklin; a sister-in-law, Dorothy Crafton Gomer; many nieces and nephews.
Robert was a member of Blackjack Baptist Church where he served as deacon for 55-years, he served on the KY Baptist Builders, KY Baptist Disaster Volunteer, Simpson Baptist Executive Board and Southern States Board. He was a retired farmer and a Korean War Army Veteran receiving the Purple Heart. He was a member of American Legion Post #62 and the D.A.V.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Blackjack Baptist Church, P.O Box 555, Franklin, Kentucky, 42135; Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief Fund, P.O Box 950295, Louisville, Kentucky, 20295-9900 or to the charity of your choice. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.
The Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory website is www.gilbertfhonline.com. The Facebook page is Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. The obituary phone line is 270-586-8844.