Yvonne Lee Heady w-pic

Yvonne Lee Heady, age 87, of Portland, Tennessee went to her Heavenly home on Friday, May 26, 2023.
Mrs. Yvonne was born on August 26, 1935 in Portland, Tennessee to the late Oscar and Opal Lee.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul R. Heady; granddaughter, Melissa Lyon; and infant brother, Bobby Gene Lee.
She is survived by her children, Kevin (Denise) Williams, Katrice Williams, and Kyla Morales; brother, Ronnie (Carol) Lee; grandchildren, Travis Williams, Jason (Jamie) Kondracki, Kevin (Connie) Kondracki, Kaylee Mann, Logan (Ashley) Morales; 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Mrs. Yvonne was a native Portland girl, moving a couple of times but always returned back home. She owned and operated Luv-Lee Creations for 24 years. She enjoyed helping others, talking to people, and charity work with various organizations. When she wasn’t helping others or organizing fundraisers, she could be found painting, crafting, writing poetry or playing Bingo. She was a member of the Eastern Star for 57 years. She was a friend to all and will be greatly missed.
Funeral services were held on Monday, May 29 at the chapel of Sellars Family Heritage at Portland with Brother Tom Binford officiating. Interment was in Old Brush Cemetery with Shane Lyon, Nathan Kondracki, Jason Kondracki, Kenny Harris, Travis Williams, and Logan Morales serving as pallbearers.
An Eastern Star Service was held Sunday, May 28.
