A former Franklin resident, Norman Lee Davenport, age 62 of Birmingham, Alabama, died Thursday, March 18, 2021 at UAB Hospital in Birmingham.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Crafton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
A native of Yuma, Arizona, he was the son of Harold Dorris Davenport and Dorothy Jean Stanley who survive in Franklin.
He was a Navy Veteran, loved to read books and loved dogs. He was a member of Round Pond Church.
Survivors include a son, Bradley James Davenport of Dallas, Texas; sisters, Deborah Davenport Horn of Portland, Tennessee and Cynthia Allen of Franklin; brother, Larry Wayne Davenport of Franklin.