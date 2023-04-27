Robert Francis Cocklin, age 80, of Franklin, died Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at The Medical Center at Franklin.
Crafton Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
A memorial service was held Saturday, April 15 at the VFW Post 5706 in Franklin. A graveside service was held Saturday, April 22 in the Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens in Nashville, Tennessee.
A native of Vermont, he was the son of the late John Joseph Cocklin and Lila Nart Eddie. He was a member of the American Legion and VFW Post 5706.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Frances Rakes; brothers, John Cocklin, Chuck Cocklin and thee sisters, Marlene Switzer, Barbara Fry and Betty Manning.
Survivors include his wife, Gracie Carter Cocklin of Franklin; children, Charles Reece, David Reece (Jennifer) and Eric Reece; step children, Paula Gross, Pam Gross and Chris Gross; brothers, Joe Cocklin and Bernie Cocklin; sister, Pat Randall; grandchildren, McKenzie Reece, Heather Reece, Dylan Reece, Dalton Reece, Zak Reece, Devin Reece, Draven Reece, Alyssa Reece and Skyler Cline along with several great grandchildren.