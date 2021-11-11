Alma June May, of Franklin, died Friday, November 5, 2021 in Bowling Green, surrounded by her loving family. She had previously resided in Beaver Dam and Sedalia, Kentucky.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, November 11, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Brother Scott Fleener officiating. Burial will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam.
June was born in the town of Echols, Kentucky on September 14, 1940, the daughter of Elliott and Ercie Jones, who owned the local grocery store. Before being medically discharged, she served briefly in the United States Air Force. In 1962, she married Walter “Freck” May and together they had two children.
She had varied occupations throughout her life including nursing assistant, deputy jailer, and tool management at the Tennessee Valley Authority. June was an intensely kind and nurturing mother, the job of which she was most proud.
She enjoyed painting, cross-stitch, and had a tremendous interest in genealogy, which kept her busy in her later years. She was also a voracious reader, requiring all of her books to have at least a little “murder & mayhem.”
She was a member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church in Beaver Dam and, later in life, attended Martin’s Chapel General Baptist Church in Portland, Tennessee.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter “Freck” May and her two brothers, William E. and Freeman Jones and nephew, Michael Jones.
She is survived by her sister, Regina Jones Franklin; two children, Marty Bolka (Jeff) of Beaver Dam, and Dirk May-Fitzgerald of Franklin; six grandchildren, Ashley Cleaveland, Shelby Fryrear, Tyler Bolka, Jalyn Bolka, Zoe Brownfield, and Eden May-Fitzgerald; and nine great-grandchildren, Emilia, Skye, Evan, Gibson, Elliott, Elise, David-Michael, Kynlie and Parker. June loved them all with her whole heart.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of the service Thursday, November 11 at the funeral home.
The family requests that all attendees to visitation or the funeral wear a mask or face covering for the safety of everyone involved.