Shelbye Jean Stone w-pic

Shelbye Jean Stone, age 85, of Franklin, died Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at her residence.
Funeral services were held Friday, April 14 at Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory with interment in Greenlawn Cemetery in Franklin.
Shelbye was born on December 20, 1937 in Franklin to the late Amos Red Yates and the late Leota (Webb) Yates. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Robert Eugene Stone; and six siblings, Anne Laura, Stella, Rubie, Paul, George and Carl.
She is survived by two sons, Jeff Stone (Tammy) of Elizabethtown and Wes Stone (Jennifer) of Franklin; one grandson, Zachary Stone; one granddaughter, Lindsey Stone (Chase); one cousin, Mary Link; two nephews, Jimmy Yates and Harry Mann; four great-nephews, Dale Yates, Bryan Mann, Craig Mann and Howard Earl Brewer; and two nieces, Sue Ellen Markum and Leta-Carol Yates.
Shelbye attended First Baptist Church and was a member of Lake Springs Baptist Church and she was a member of the WMU. Shelbye was a 1955 graduate of Franklin-Simpson High School. She loved gardening, reading and southern gospel music.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Children’s Hospital Foundation Benefiting Kosair Children’s Hospital, P.O. Box 950183 Louisville, Kentucky 40295-0183 or you can donate online at nortonchildrens.com/donate.
Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory website is www.gilbertfhonline.com. The Facebook page is Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. The obituary phone line is 270-586-8844.