Simpson County COVID cases total 3,269 as of Nov. 12
Simpson County had 3,269 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the report issued by the Barren River District Health Department on Nov. 12.
Simpson County has had 2,829 recoveries and 58 deaths leaving 382 active cases.
There have been 52,160 cases in the eight counties served by the district health department, which includes 45,008 recoveries and 730 deaths leaving 6,422 active cases.
The district health department says 50.93% of Simpson County’s population has a COVD-19 vaccine.
Lions Club Pancake Breakfast postponed until Spring 2022
The Franklin Lions Club Annual Pancake Breakfast, usually held the Saturday before Thanksgiving, has been postponed until Spring 2022.
More details will be announced after the first of the year.
Toys for Tots collection drive is underway
The annual Toys for Tots collection drive is underway.
Toys for Tots bins in Franklin are at several locations including Hot Plate restaurant, Simpson County Clerk’s Office, Dollar General on Highway 100, Dollar General Market, Hunt Ford, Short Stroke Tattoo, Burke’s Outlet, The Mint at Kentucky Downs, New Mather Metals and Brad’s Barber Shop
Toys for ages newborn through 12 years old can be dropped off at these locations through the first week of December.
These toys will be donated to the Elf Connection Christmas Assistance program thru the Family Resource Youth Service Centers in the Simpson County School District.