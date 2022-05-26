Dorothy Mae Calvert, age 90, of Franklin, died Friday, May 20, 2022 at The Medical Center at Scottsville.
Funeral services were held Monday, May 23 at Crafton Funeral Home with burial in Greenlawn Cemetery.
Updated: May 26, 2022 @ 8:11 am