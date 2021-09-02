Mr. Glenn Uhls, age 90, of Franklin, KY, passed away on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 9:01 p.m. at the Medical Center of Bowling Green, KY.
Visitation was held on Saturday, August 28, 2021 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sunday, Aug. 29 from 6 a.m. until funeral service time at Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory. Funeral services were held on Sunday, August 29 at 2 p.m.with burial to follow in Hillsdale Cemetery in Simpson County, KY.
Glenn was born on January 24, 1931 in Simpson County, KY to the late Dewey Uhls and the late, Earline Hanley Uhls. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Florine Gregory Uhls; an infant son, Glenn Dale Uhls; 2 brothers, James Uhls and Bobby Uhls; a niece, Darla Stephens; and nephew, Roger Uhls.
He is survived by a son, Darrell Uhls (Wendy) of Franklin, KY; 3 grandchildren, Derrick Uhls (Kelly), Amy Perry (Derek) and Ashley McMillin (Derrick) all of Franklin, KY; 4 great-grandchildren, Zoe Rose Uhls, Rhett Tyler Perry, Lawson Porter McMillin and Hunter Hewett; 1 brother, Ross Uhls of Franklin, KY; and 2 nephews, Dan Uhls and Jimmy Uhls.
Glenn and Florine moved to Indianapolis, Indiana soon after marriage where Glenn worked for a company erecting TV towers for two years. After the two years in Indianapolis, Florine and Glenn moved back to the Hillsdale Community where he bought the farm and farmed the rest of his life.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Hillsdale Cemetery c/o Cliff Spears, 1130 Roark Rd. Franklin, KY 42134. Envelopes will be provided at the funeral home.