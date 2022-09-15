Nancy C. Weems, 78, of Franklin, passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green.
Funeral services were held Saturday, September 10 at Gilbert Funeral Home and Crematory with burial in Restlawn Memory Gardens in Simpson County.
Nancy was born on February 5, 1944 in Simpson County to the late Claude Walker and the late Alice Burysek Walker. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Larry Weems and a brother, David Walker.
She is survived by two sons, Jeff Weems (Holly) of Franklin and Scott Weems (Christina) of White House, Tennessee; four grandchildren, Lizzy Weems, Zac Weems, Ayden Weems and Helen Weems; and a sister, Dianne Pearson of Franklin.
Nancy attended Calvary Baptist Church in Franklin. She retired from The Kendall Company in Franklin. Nancy enjoyed her flowers, antiquing and loved going to Okeechobee, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 804 Church Street, Franklin, Kentucky 42134. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.
