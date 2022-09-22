Georgia Stanford Mikul, of Pelham, Ala., passed away September 12, 2022 on what would have been her 69th wedding anniversary.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Allen Robert Mikul; her parents, Wilbur Palo Stanford and Juanita Boles Stanford; and her son, Paul Allen Mikul.
Georgia is survived by her son, Dr. Larry Stephen Mikul (Melinda) of Pelham; her daughter, Amy Mikul Panos (Alex) of Atlanta, Georgia; her daughter-in-law, Lynn Fellers Mikul of Pensacola, Florida; and her five grandchildren, Zachary Lane Shackelford, Kristina Mikul Shirley (Eric), Olivia Katherine Mikul, Brett Nicholas Panos, and John Thomas Panos.
Georgia was born in Lillydale, Tenn., graduated from Franklin-Simpson High School and attended Western Kentucky University. She dedicated her life to service to her church, her family, and her community.
She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Alabaster, Alabama, and was actively involved in United Methodist Women, Keenagers, and the JOY Group Bible Study. She volunteered with the Hoe and Hum Garden Club, served as treasurer of the Junior Women’s Club, and was president of the Gulf Breeze Baptist Hospital Auxiliary.
Georgia loved spending time with her family, playing bridge, losing herself in a good book, watching the Cubs play baseball, and Kentucky play basketball.
A service of remembrance was held Saturday, September 17 at Ridout’s Southern Heritage Funeral Home in Pelham.
Georgia was laid to rest at Restlawn Memory Gardens in Franklin on Monday, Sept. 19. Gilbert Funeral Home and Crematory was in charge of graveside services.