William Lee Farmer, age 75, of Nashville, Tennessee passed away Monday January 31, 2022 at the Heartland Senior Center in Nashville.
Funeral services were held Saturday, Feb. 5 at Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory with burial in Greenlawn Cemetery.
William was born in Franklin to the late Richard Taylor Farmer and the late Lois Marie (Eldridge) Farmer Patton. He is also preceded in death by a sister, Elizabeth Marie Farmer Sewell and three brothers, Richard Taylor Farmer Jr., Danny Glenn Farmer, and Rodger Farmer.
He is survived by two sisters, Debra Gregory of Nashville, Tennessee and Sue Imlay of Russellville; two nephews, Timothy Gregory Jr. and David Gregory; and one niece, Lacey Jones of Nashville, Tennessee.
William was a retired car driver of Absolute Auto, Inc. and a graduate of White House High School.
