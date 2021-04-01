Betty Jean Uhls Penning Photo

Betty Jean Uhls Penning, passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021 at age 88, in Livonia, Michigan.

She is survived by three children, Barbara Prochaska Curlee Barry of Troy, Michigan; David Prochaska of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; and Floyd Dale Prochaska of Franklin. She is also survived by her sister, Bernice (Bea) Irene Uhls Eason of Indianapolis; brother Jackie B. Uhls of Lee’s Summit, Missouri; and brother Logan Uhls of Indianapolis; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Jackson and Vergie Uhls and her brothers, Jimmy Uhls and Donnie Uhls.

Due to covid, a memorial service will be held at Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory at a later date yet to be determined.

Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory website is www.gilbertfhonline.com. The Facebook page is Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. The obituary phone line is 270-586-8844.