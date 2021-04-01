Betty Jean Uhls Penning, passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021 at age 88, in Livonia, Michigan.
She is survived by three children, Barbara Prochaska Curlee Barry of Troy, Michigan; David Prochaska of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; and Floyd Dale Prochaska of Franklin. She is also survived by her sister, Bernice (Bea) Irene Uhls Eason of Indianapolis; brother Jackie B. Uhls of Lee’s Summit, Missouri; and brother Logan Uhls of Indianapolis; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Jackson and Vergie Uhls and her brothers, Jimmy Uhls and Donnie Uhls.
Due to covid, a memorial service will be held at Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory at a later date yet to be determined.
