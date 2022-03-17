Carolyn Keeton Riley w-pic

Carolyn Keeton Riley, age 79, died on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at home, of natural causes.
No public service is planned.
A native of Ashland, Kentucky, she is survived by her brother, Jack Keeton of Louisville; a nephew, Brad Keeton also of Louisville and two grandnieces, Margaret and Meredith.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Irma Keeton and her husband, Pat Riley.
She will be remembered as a Pharmacy Tech at both Arnold Drug Company and Rite-Aid Pharmacy and as a friend to many!
Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory website is www.gilbertfhonline.com. The Facebook page is Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. The obituary phone line is 270-586-8844.