Richard Kleinstarink Hunt w-pic

Richard Kleinstarink Hunt, age 73, of Franklin, died Sunday, March 27, 2022.
Funeral services were held Saturday, April 2 at Crafton Funeral Home.
Rick was the son of the late John Leslie Hunt and Ada Kleinstarink Hunt.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Ann Dawson Hunt and four children: John Hunt and wife April and their daughter Annie; Ann Leslie Jackson and husband Chad and their children Lily, Luke, and Jacob; Ben Hunt and wife Miranda and their children Owen and Rhett; and Richard K. Hunt, Jr. He is also survived by one sister, Leslie Hunt.
Rick owned and operated Hunt Ford in Franklin for 30 years.