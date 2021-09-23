Linda Moody, age 80, of Franklin, passed away on Friday, September 17, 2021 at 3 p.m. at her residence.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, September 21 at Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory with burial in Greenlawn Cemetery in Franklin.
Linda was born on January 10, 1941 in Simpson County to the late Cordell Gann and the late Mary Ellen Blewett Gann. She is also preceded in death by a sister, Brenda Creek.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years Carl Moody; two children, Jeff Moody (Leann) of Franklin and Kim Snoddy (Benny) of Goodlettsville, Tennessee; two grandchildren, Lindsy Horton (Andrew) and Hayden Patterson (Cheyenne); a step-grandson, Eli Snoddy; five great-grandchildren, Leelan Horton, Tucker Horton, Gracelyn Horton, Rowan Patterson and Finley Patterson; a brother, Jackie Gann of Franklin; two nieces and two nephews.
Linda is a member of Drakes Creek Missionary Baptist Church in Simpson County. She was an Eastern Star, a member of New Salam Lodge #38. Linda was a homemaker. She enjoyed growing her flowers.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Drakes Creek Missionary Baptist Church Building Fund. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.
