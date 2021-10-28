Melissa Diane Nichols, age 47, of Franklin, died Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at her residence.
Cremation was chosen and services may be held at a later date.
Gilbert Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
Updated: October 28, 2021 @ 5:29 am
