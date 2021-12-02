Darrell Glenn Eden, 67, of Chattanooga, Tennessee passed away November 22, 2021 in a local hospital.
Funeral services were held Saturday, November 27 at Heritage Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Chattanooga with The Rev. Eric Washburn officiating. Burial followed at Lakewood Memory Gardens, South with Bradley Benson, Hyme Benson, Chuck Benson, Brandon Camp, Danny Camp, Bill Haas, Kollin Kern, and Rick Bergstrom serving as pallbearers.
Raised in Franklin, he was a resident of Chattanooga for the past 30 years.
He graduated from Franklin-Simpson High School in 1972 and received his Associates Degree in math and science from Western Kentucky University and his Radiology certification from Bowling Green Vocational School.
He was employed in the Radiology Department at Memorial Hospital for 15 years and retired from Tennova Healthcare in Cleveland, Tennessee after 15 years of service. He attended Brained Baptist Church. Darrell was an avid gardener, and enjoyed woodworking and fishing.
Eden was preceded in death by his father, Chester Eden.
Survivors are his wife, Teresa Benson Eden; two sons, Chris (Paige) Eden of Ellabell, Georgia and Jason Eden of Chattanooga; mother, Marie Eden of Bowling Green; four grandchildren, Sarah Elizabeth Eden, Katelyn Emily Eden, Davis James Eden, and Carter Elizabeth Eden.
You may send condolences to the family and view the service live stream at www.heritagechattanooga.com.