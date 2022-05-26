Dean McMillan Kirsch w-pic

Dean McMillan Kirsch, age 96, of Franklin, passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 11:48 p.m. at The Medical Center of Franklin.
Funeral services were held Monday, May 23 at Franklin First United Methodist Church with burial in Greenlawn Cemetery, Franklin.
Dean was born on July 30, 1925 in Crescent, Oklahoma. She lost her mother, Gracie Mae Walker Rice at the age of three and she and her siblings were raised in Oklahoma by her loving paternal grandmother, Sadie Almeda Burns Rice.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, John I. McMillan, Jr. (38 years); Tommy Kirsch (17 years); a son, Dr. Jerry Allen McMillan; infant daughter, Pamela Jo McMillan; and three siblings, Curly Rice, Aliene Rice Anderson and Wayne Rice.
She is survived by three children, John I. McMillan III (Wanda) of Russellville, Larry Dean McMillan (Christy) of Jamestown, Tennessee and Cindy Beth McMillan of Franklin; as well as a daughter-in-law, Linda McMillan. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Jessica Evelyn McMillan Stevens (Gary), Franklin Bedrick McMillan (Leigh), Mary Shannon McMillan Jackson (Austin), Mary Alison McMillan (Joe Mark), Walker Chelik McMillan (Brittney), Adam Dean McMillan (Jess), Lindsay Ann McMillan (James), Johnna Meagan McMillan, John Landon McMillan and Dena Austyn Gregory, as well as 16 great-grandchildren.
Dean was a member of Franklin First United Methodist Church in Franklin. She was a farmer’s wife for 38 years and retired from Franklin Bank & Trust Co. She loved to read, work word searches and watch Wheel of Fortune. She was a University of Kentucky fan, loved to go shopping and was an amazing cook. Family was the most important thing to her and she enjoyed “breakfast club” together, every Sunday at Cracker Barrel with her family.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Kentucky United Methodist Mountain Mission, P.O. Box 888 Jackson, Kentucky 41339. Envelopes are available at the funeral home and church.
Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory was in charge of the arrangements.
Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory website is www.gilbertfhonline.com. The Facebook page is Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. The obituary phone line is 270-586-8844.