Anna Jo Sullivan, age 74, of Franklin, died Thursday, February 2 at her residence.
Funeral services were held Monday, February 6 at Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory with burial in Sulphur Spring Cemetery in Simpson County.
Updated: February 9, 2023 @ 8:07 am
