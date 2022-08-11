Evelyn “Mickey” Jones Roark, 95, of Portland, Tenn., passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022 at Maple Cottage Assisted Living in Hendersonville, Tenn.
Funeral services were held Friday, August 5 at Franklin Presbyterian Church with burial in Greenlawn Cemetery in Franklin.
Gilbert Funeral Home and Crematory was in charge of the arrangements.
Mickey was born on April 4, 1927 in Clinton, Kentucky, to the late, Willis Elmer Jones and Eva D. (Herning) Jones. She is also preceded in death by her late husband of 57 years; William Thomas “Bill” Roark; son, Paul Thomas Roark; two siblings, Shirley Story and Billy Jones.
She is survived her daughter, Sue Roark Buckberry (William) of Hendersonville, Tennessee; daughter-in-law, Melinda Roark of Springfield, Tennessee; five grandchildren, James Thomas Roark, John Paul Roark, Joe Willis Roark, Kelly Buckberry and Sarah Buckberry; seven great-grandchildren, Jaxson Roark, Jake Roark, Brady Roark, Ataleigh Roark, Lincoln Roark, McKinlee Paulson and Marlee Allen; and several nieces and nephews.
She was a member of Franklin Presbyterian Church. She graduated from Western Kentucky State Teachers College with a bachelor’s degree in education and a minor in art. She taught school at Prospect Hill for several years and after raising her children she substituted in the Simpson County School System. She was a receptionist for Dr. Michael Pullman’s and Dr. Richard Towe’s office. She also liked traveling, church activities, sewing, dominos, board games and being with friends and family.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Franklin Presbyterian Church, 201 North College Street, Franklin, Kentucky. Envelopes are available at the funeral home and church.
