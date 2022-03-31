Between her birth on May 27, 1952, in Hampshire, the United Kingdom, and her death, following a four-year battle with cancer on March 19, 2022, at her home in Franklin, Kentucky, Frances Hain (nee Fanning) lived life to the fullest.
As a young person, she excelled in sports, placing in the All England 100M and 200M track championships for two years in a row. Complementing her athleticism was an enjoyment of dancing, captaining Scottish dancing at Sherborne School and taking up Irish dancing as an adult, her musicianship as a life-long flautist and member of sundry choirs, and her penchant for new experiences, including a gap year in South Africa where she reveled in new cultures and began farming in earnest at Schoongezicht farm.
Frances took her agriculture studies further at Reading University where she gained an honors degree in animal genetics—later expanding upon her genetics expertise with a master’s degree in human genetics from the University of Witwatersrand.
At the close of her Reading studies, love coupled with adventure and, after marrying Barry Hain on Sept 13, 1975, the two moved first to Zimbabwe and then onto South Africa where they lived for 15 years and expanded their family from two to six before making the big leap to the US and eventually, to a small farm in Franklin.
As an animal scientist, geneticist and animal lover, Frances spent most of her professional life working for PIC, a genetics breeding company, and nearly all of her personal life surrounded by a menagerie of sheep, cows, horses, and any number of dogs and cats.
Frances’ garden was always beautiful and her home ever-open for hosting. Her hospitality was matched only by her knack of conversation. In her travels across the world from New Zealand to Peru, Frances warmed the hearts of everyone she met. She never tired of learning, helping, and laughing amongst friends and family. More than anything, she persevered.
Frances is survived by four children, Meggan, Rosalind, Alex, and Ginny; her husband, Barry; her daughter-in-law Lauren and two darling grandchildren, Josephine and Simon; and a million magical memories.
This Saturday, April 2 at 3 p.m. CST, a memorial service will be held for Frances at the Franklin Presbyterian Church. Immediately following, there will be a celebration and wake in her memory at the Cornerstone building next to the church.
Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.