Jeffery Allen Parks, age 59, of Bowling Green, died Thursday, July 6, 2023 at Hospice of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, July 11 at Crafton Funeral Home with burial in Restlawn Memorial Gardens.
Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. High 91F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%..
Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: July 14, 2023 @ 11:21 am
Jeffery Allen Parks, age 59, of Bowling Green, died Thursday, July 6, 2023 at Hospice of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, July 11 at Crafton Funeral Home with burial in Restlawn Memorial Gardens.