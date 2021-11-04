Roger Williams, age 90, of Franklin, passed away on Friday, October 29, 2021 at his residence.
Funeral services were held on Monday, November 1 with burial in Greenlawn Cemetery in Franklin.
Roger was born on December 4, 1930 in Pratts Fork, Ohio to the late Floyd Williams and the late Anna (Sargent) Williams. He is also preceded in death by a step-grandson, Ryan Coots; two brothers, Earl Williams and Fletcher Williams; three sisters, Eva Lewis, Joyce Browning and Roma Lee Crislip.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Jane Williams; five children, Tim Williams of Franklin, Ted Allen of Philpot, Kentucky, Jennifer Carol (John) Gregory of Washington, D.C., Joanie Lynn Madison (Dewayne) of Daphne, Alabama and James David Coots (Sandy) of North Carolina; grandchildren, Trai Williams, Trapper Williams, Travis Williams, Chris Williams, Jessica Rowland, Jared Rowland, Maggie Madison, Zac Madison, Trevor Madison, Josh Madison, Steffan Coots, Brittany Coots, Samantha Coots; great-grandchildren, Lyla Williams, Sadie Williams, Annalee Williams, Alice Williams, Jeremiah Williams, Liam Williams, Chris Williams, Jr., Damon Williams, Dominick Williams, Adalyn Crafton, Presley Rowland, Lainey Rowland, Wyatt Rowland, Braxton Madison, Jaxson Madison, Jenivieve Madison, Joshua Madison, Aspen Madison.
Roger was a member of Franklin United Methodist Church in Franklin. He served in the US Navy and was deployed to the Korean War. Roger worked for Tennessee Gas Company for 37 years. He was a member of the American Legion, VFW and the Kentucky Colonels. He was also a Mason in Hamilton, Alabama. Roger enjoyed playing horseshoes, fishing and his children and grandchildren. He loved the holidays.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky, 5872 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42104. Envelopes are at the funeral home.
