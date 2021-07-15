Kelly Lewis Holland, age 64, of Franklin, died Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at The Medical Center in Franklin.
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Crafton Funeral Home.
Funeral services were held Sunday July 4, at Flat Rock Fellowship Baptist Church, 311 Flat Rock Road, Woodburn, with burial in Holland Family Cemetery.
A native of Simpson County, he was the son of the late J. D. Holland and Mary Douglas Moore Holland. He was preceded in death by his brother, Bennie Holland.
He was owner and operator of the Olde Goldsmith Shoppe and was a member of the Arts Council where he held many positions over the years. He was a member of Flat Rock Fellowship Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth Cook Holland of Franklin; children, Matthew Holland of Franklin, Sarah Mattingly (Barry) of Springhill, Tennessee and KelliAnne Stephens (Jordan) of Louisville; grandchildren, Henrik Mattingly and Jay Mattingly; sisters, Lynda Holland of South Union and Kim Robinson (Jim) of Glasgow.
Memorial gifts may be made to Flat Rock Fellowship Baptist Church, 311 Flat Rock Road, Woodburn, Kentucky 42170.
