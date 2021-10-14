Luther V. Eldridge, age 89, of Franklin, passed away Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 3:20 p.m. at his residence.
Arrangements were entrusted to Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory. Luther’s wishes were to be cremated and no services are scheduled.
Luther was born February 2, 1932 in Logan County to the late Luther D. Eldridge and the late Mamie Sue Bratton Eldridge. He was preceded in death by a son, Jerry Eldridge; three sisters, Jewell Gore Worman, Lois Farmer, Hassie D. Stinson; and two half-sisters, Wilma Mae Stewart and Sabre Hendricks.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Faye Eldridge; a son, Larry Eldridge of Franklin; four grandchildren, Larah Eldridge of Franklin, Dustin Eldridge of Franklin, Montgomery Eldridge of Franklin, Deanna Roberts of Franklin; five great grandchildren, Breanna Roberts, Tristan Roberts, Meghan Roberts, John Luke and Jameson, three great great grandchildren.
Luther was retired from truck driving with Franklin Express after 42 years, after retirement he drove cars for Hunt Ford. He was an avid NASCAR fan and loved watching western movies.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Avenue Dallas, Texas, 75231.
Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory website is www.gilbertfhonline.com. The Facebook page is Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. The obituary phone line is 270-586-8844.