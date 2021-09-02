Robert (Bob) White, age 81, formerly of Franklin, died Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at Transitions Hospice in Raleigh, North Carolina after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s Disease.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 4 at 5 p.m. at the Franklin Church of Christ with burial in Greenlawn Cemetery.
Visitation and an ice cream social will be held at the Franklin Church of Christ Saturday, September 4 from 1:30 p.m. until time of the service.
The service will be live streamed on the Franklin Church of Christ Facebook page.
Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.