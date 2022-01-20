Frances Miriam Harbin, age 63, of Versailles, formerly of Hodgenville, passed away Friday, January 7, 2022 at the Markey Cancer Center in Lexington.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, January 11 at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home with Father Daniel Dillard officiating. Burial followed in Red Hill Cemetery.
She was an I.T. specialist for Dollar General and attended St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Franklin.
Miriam was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Daniel and Marjorie Greer Harbin; and a sister, Becky Taylor.
She is survived by a daughter, Amy (Johnny) Slugantz of Lexington; a son, Chris (Vickie) Harbin of Ooltewah, Tennessee; a sister, Linda (Coleman) Grimes of Hodgenville; two brothers, Gary (Karen) Harbin of Frankfort and Greg (Terri) Harbin of Louisville; two grandchildren, Emily and Madison Slugantz; several nieces, nephews and the ladies group at St. Mary’s Church.
