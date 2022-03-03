Dennis La Von Couch passed away February 22, 2022 at the age of 79 years old in Bowling Green Medical Center.
Funeral services were held Saturday, February 26 at First Baptist Church in Franklin.
Dennis was born December 16, 1942 to Oran and Illa Couch the youngest of eight children, the last of which to end his sojourn on this earth.
He married Donna Jean Couch July 7, 1978. He is survived by her and their children, Mark Couch (fiancé Kate Zaytseva) and Donika Pierson (husband Neil Pierson); grandchildren, Nathan Pierson (wife Angel Pierson) and Derrick Pierson.
Dennis was lovingly dedicated to his family. He enjoyed relationship more than anything and was active within his church family, First Baptist in Franklin.
Locally, Dennis was involved with charities such as The Produce Posse food bank and volunteering at public schools to counsel children. Throughout his life he enjoyed working with children’s sports and coached Little League teams, biddy basketball, and flag football.
Dennis’ legacy was his celebration of others’ lives, shining a spotlight onto their achievements, passions, and loved ones. It was his default mode. He would greet you with a genuine perpetual smile and a hug.
In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted on his behalf to First Baptist Church to be distributed with loving impact to those in need.
