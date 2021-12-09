Peggy Duncan Renick, 85, of Scottsville, passed away Monday, November 29, 2021 at Cal Turner Rehab and Specialty Care.
Funeral services were held Thursday, December 2 at Goad Funeral Home in Scottsville with Brother Steve Newman officiating and burial in New Bethel Cemetery.
The Scottsville native was a homemaker, retired employee of General Electric, former deputy jailer and member of New Bethel United Methodist Church.
She was a daughter of the late Frank Mills “Jack” Duncan and Johnnie Myrtle Perry Duncan and wife of the late Donald Ennis Renick.
She is survived by three sons: Donnie Renick and wife, Kelly, of Hollywood, Florida; Charles Renick and wife, Cindy, of Scottsville; Frank Renick and wife, Debbie, of Franklin; two daughters: Deborah Wilkerson and husband, Jerry, of Scottsville; Patti Taylor and husband, Billy Michael, of New Roe Community; one brother: Billy Duncan, of Scottsville; 14 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by one grandson: Christopher Charles Renick and one great granddaughter: Crystal Renee Renick.
