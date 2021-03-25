James Robert “Jim” Mooneyhan, age 63, of Franklin, died Friday, March 19, 2021 at his residence.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, March 23 at Crafton Funeral Home with burial in Providence Cemetery.
Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 71F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Thunderstorms and gusty winds in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 50F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: March 25, 2021 @ 12:55 am