Bobby L. McDonald, age 78, of Cottontown, Tennessee, formerly of Franklin, passed away Sunday, July 11, 2021 at 1:32 p.m. at St. Thomas Midtown in Nashville, Tennessee.
Funeral services were held Friday, July 16 at Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory, Franklin, with burial in Whites Chapel Cemetery in Simpson County.
Bobby was born on September 23, 1942 in Drake, Kentucky to the late Willie Allen McDonald and the late Braskie Jane (Cantrell) McDonald. He is also preceded in death by three siblings, William Isaac (Dan) McDonald, Lindsey Freeman (Tobby) McDonald and Bethel Carmen McDonald.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Winnie Sue “Pooh” McDonald; four children, Richard Dale (Christy) McDonald of Lebanon, Tennessee, Robert Leo McDonald of Cottontown, Tennessee, Wanda Sue Groves of Cottontown and Wendell Allen (Amber) McDonald of Smiths Grove; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and one sister, Eunice (Toon) Alford of Franklin.
Bobby was a member of Whites Chapel Methodist Church in Simpson County. He was a set-up man for Holley Carburetor for 42 years. Bobby loved to go fishing, play poker and buy pick-three lottery tickets.
