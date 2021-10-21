Robert Loyde Adamson, age 86, of Franklin, died Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Crafton Funeral Home where services were held Saturday, October 16 with burial in Greenlawn Cemetery. Military honors were conducted by the Simpson County Honor Guard.
He was born August 25, 1935 to a family of tobacco farmers at Middleton in Simpson County, later moving to Gold City. He was a 1953 graduate of Franklin-Simpson High School.
After his service with the Air Force, he spent many years farming along with his father. He retired to care for his wife until her death in 2019. He loved his family, friends and his farm. He was a member of Faith Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene “Dump” Adamson and Clara Bell Steger Adamson; and two sisters, Hattie Grimes and Betty Huggins.
Survivors include two children, Robby (Napolean) Graham and Kimberly (Bruce) Herchenroder; brother in law, Richard Grimes; sister in law, Barbara Leskavage; seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren along with a niece, Cathy Shea.
