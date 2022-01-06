Joe L. “Bud” Ferguson, age 90, went Home to be with the Lord Friday, December 24, 2021 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green.
Crafton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Bud was born February 4, 1931 to the late Harry B. and Sallie Belle Baird Ferguson.
After graduating from Franklin-Simpson High School, he served four years in the U.S. Navy on the USS Essex. In 1958, he married Betty Winn Tarpley, who preceded him in death.
Survivors include his daughter, Amy Sanderfur (Gary) of Franklin, North Carolina; his sons, Joe Ferguson and Louis Ferguson both of Franklin; grandchildren, Charlie Denning, Jake Denning and Shatana King (Brandon), all of Franklin and six great grandchildren.
Working well into his eighties, Bud also leaves behind countless people in Simpson and surrounding counties who have called him friend over the course of his life. Bud was a beloved, long-time member of Middleton Baptist Church.
A memorial gathering for Bud and Betty Winn will take place Saturday, February 5, 2022 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. at The Old Favorite meeting venue in downtown Franklin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Simpson County Honor Guard, c/o Jamie Blewett, P.O. Box 1043, Franklin, Kentucky 42135.
