Maureen Dorothy (Inman) Knutson, 88, of Greenwood, Indiana, passed away peacefully on September 3, 2021.
She was born in Duncombe, Iowa, on November 1, 1932 to Matthew and Martha Dorothy (Schultz) Inman.
Maureen was born and raised on a farm in north central Iowa. She attended a country school through eighth grade and high school in Fort Dodge, Iowa. After high school, Maureen joined the United States Marine Corps and was stationed primarily in Hawaii. She married Charles Knutson on November 5, 1955 in Fort Dodge and they moved to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where she worked at Allis-Chalmers while Charles attended college. They then settled in Kokomo, Indiana, where they raised their family and made many friends.
She learned to snow ski and water ski in her 40’s and loved to travel on road trips to dozens of states, including Alaska, but also to Mexico and Norway. She was always up for an adventure!
Once Charles retired, they moved to Cadiz, Kentucky and built a home on Barkley Lake. Maureen especially enjoyed birdwatching, fishing, and boating, as well as hosting her family for many fun times on the lake. In later years she lived in Franklin, Kentucky and most recently in Greenwood, Indiana.
Her husband of 65 years Charles Knutson of Greenwood, passed away Saturday September 25, 2021.
Survivors include her three children, David Knutson (Robbin) of Saco, Maine, Diane Bianchini (Robert) of Dana Point, California, and Mark Knutson (Juli) of Franklin, Indiana; six grandchildren, Heath Knutson, Eric Knutson (Tiffany), Julie Wolf (Robert), Katie Bianchini, Garrett Knutson, and Vaughn Knutson; seven great grandchildren; and her sister Marceine Loven of Minneapolis, Minnesota.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Matthew and Martha (Schultz) Inman; brothers, Melvin Inman and Marvin Inman; and sister Margaret Inman.
The Reverend Ralph Hill conducted a dual memorial service for Maureen and Charles on Saturday October 9 at Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center in Franklin, Indiana.
