A lifelong resident of Simpson County, Sarah Ann Baird Swearingen Hutcheson (January 7, 1929) passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at NHC in Franklin, Tennessee.
A celebration of life will be held on September 22 at Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. with a memorial service at 11 a.m.
She was the daughter of the late Ruby Finn Baird and the late Ben Baird of Franklin. She was preceded in death by her husbands, James Offutt Swearingen and Robert Baird Hutcheson; her daughter-in-law, Martha J. Swearingen; son-in-law, Richard L. Settle, Jr.; and her granddaughter, Leslie Elizabeth Hutcheson.
Sarah Ann is survived by son, James B. Swearingen (Barbara) of Gallatin, Tennessee and daughter, Janet Settle of Abingdon, Virginia; stepson, Leslie Ray Hutcheson (Sue) of Franklin; brother, Ben D. Baird of Naples, Florida; four grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren, a step-great grandchild and four great great step-grandchildren as well as a host of Swearingen, Hutcheson and Baird family members.
In lieu of flowers, please honor Sarah Ann’s memory with a donation to First Baptist Church, 303 East Cedar Street, Franklin, Kentucky 42134 or Oneida Baptist Institute, 11 Mulberry Street, Oneida, Kentucky 40972.
Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory website is www.gilbertfhonline.com. The Facebook page is Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. The obituary phone line is 270-586-8844.