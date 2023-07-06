Bryan McClain Jr., 58, of Portland, Tennessee died Sunday, June 25, 2023 at his residence.
Funeral services were held Thursday, June 29, 2023 at Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory with burial in Peden Mill Cemetery.
Updated: July 6, 2023 @ 3:44 am
