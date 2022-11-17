The state commission handling $239 million in funds from the national opioid settlement has opened its online portal for grant proposals.
The Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission’s portal is at ag.ky.gov/OAAC. “Organizations and individuals dedicated to combatting the opioid epidemic are encouraged to begin a submission. While submissions will be accepted on an ongoing basis, the OAAC recommends that submissions be completed within 30 days of starting the process,” said a news release from Attorney General Daniel Cameron, chair of the commission.
“These funds will be used, in part, to support organizations that develop and implement programs to combat the opioid crisis in Kentucky,” Cameron said in the release. The commission, created by the legislature, is responsible for administering the state’s half of the $478 million settlement with opioid companies.
The commission has held three regular meetings to discuss and establish a framework for distributing opioid settlement funds, and three town halls to hear from Kentuckians affected by the opioid epidemic. It has scheduled five more, in Covington, Lexington, Louisville, Bowling Green, and Paducah.
Questions regarding the grant funding process should be directed to Alison Chavies by calling 502-696-5638 or Scott Hornbuckle at 502-234-4194 or by emailing kyoaac@ky.gov.
Kentucky Health News is an independent news service of the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues, based in the School of Journalism and Media at the University of Kentucky, with support from the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky.
