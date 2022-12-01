“Health care providers, nursing-home representatives, and advocates for residents say Medicare Advantage plans are increasingly ending members’ coverage for nursing home and rehabilitation services before patients are healthy enough to go home,” Susan Jaffe reports for Kaiser Health News.

Half of the nearly 65 million people in Medicare have Medicare Advantage, an umbrella term for private health plans that are alternatives to the traditional government program, They must cover, at a minimum, the same benefits as traditional Medicare, including up to 100 days of skilled nursing care each year, Jaffe reports. But the Advantage plans “have leeway when deciding how much nursing home care a patient needs.”

